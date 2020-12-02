15 displaced in Greenville duplex fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say 15 people are displaced after a duplex caught fire early Wednesday morning in Greenville.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Bryant Beddard says a multi-family duplex on Westgate Drive caught fire just before 2:30 a.m.

Beddard says no one was hurt and the Red Cross is now stepping in to help those who were displaced.

The Red Oak Fire Department assisted in putting out the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

