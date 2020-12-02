Advertisement

15 displaced in Greenville duplex fire

15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.
15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.(Contributed photo/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say 15 people are displaced after a duplex caught fire early Wednesday morning in Greenville.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Bryant Beddard says a multi-family duplex on Westgate Drive caught fire just before 2:30 a.m.

Beddard says no one was hurt and the Red Cross is now stepping in to help those who were displaced.

The Red Oak Fire Department assisted in putting out the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
State to initially receive 85,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Body of fallen Nash County deputy escorted from Greenville
The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.
Farmville mayor tests positive for COVID-19
James Fredrick Hammontree arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple family members.
Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Swansboro Town Hall
Swansboro employee tests positive for COVID-19
More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Body of fallen Nash County deputy escorted from Greenville
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Chilled sunshine on a beautiful Wednesday
Holiday sale days see less spending overall this year