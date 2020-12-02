$12 Million fine for Singapore shipping company dumping trash in NC & other waters

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) -Pacific Carriers Limited, a Singapore-based company, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in New Bern, after pleading guilty to discharging oily garbage and plastic overboard an ocean-going commercial bulk carrier, and not recording in the vessel’s oil record book the overboard discharge of oily bilge water and oil waste.

PCL pleaded guilty to a total of eight felony offenses across three judicial districts – the Eastern District of North Carolina, the Southern District of Texas, and the Eastern District of Louisiana.

The Pac Antares, a 20,471 gross-ton, 586-foot ocean-going commercial bulk carrier, arrived in Morehead City on September 29, 2019.

A crewmember walked off the ship and informed a Customs and Border Protection officer that he had information about illegal discharges that had taken place on the vessel.

The Chief Engineer, Wenguang Ye, pleaded guilty to falsifying the oil record book, and was sentenced to a fine of $5,500 and banned from entering the United States for one year after choosing to cooperate in the investigation. In 2008, the M/V Pac Antares was involved in another prosecution in Wilmington for concealing the overboard discharge of oily bilge water and fined just over $2 million.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. said: “The defendants in this case knowingly, intentionally and illegally discharged oily waste and other garbage into the waters along the North Carolina coast. That coastline is among the great natural treasures of this country and we are committed to its protection. To that end we will hold companies and individuals responsible when they fail to follow federal law designed to protect these valuable resources.”

