WITN Sports Spotlight: Olivia Lefever

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on D.H. Conley senior volleyball standout Olivia Lefever!

The senior has been the Vikings’ starting setter since her sophomore season. This year, she’s just happy to be able to play the sport she loves.

Lefever says this year’s team has a chance to win it all, and thanks to her leadership on the court., the Vikings just may accomplish that goal.

Lefever is a passing queen on the court, but off the court, she dominates in the classroom. She’s an ‘A’ student who loves math and hopes to study pharmaceutical sciences in college.

But until then, she’ll continue to enjoy being D.H. Conley’s talented starting setter.

“I take a lot of pride in [setting],” said Lefever during a Zoom interview with WITN Sports on Tuesday. “I have to hustle a lot. I touch the ball almost every play, so I have a lot of control over how the game goes. I try to be as supportive as I can to my teammates and just give a lot of feedback and try to receive a lot of feedback so I can make my sets as good as possible for them. I know we have a really strong team this year, and we have a lot of potential, so I’m really excited to see how far we go in playoffs.”

