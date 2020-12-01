Advertisement

Wake Forest pausing men’s basketball program due to COVID-19

Wake Forest Basketball
Wake Forest Basketball(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program is pausing team activities for the rest of this week and won’t play Troy on Wednesday due to recent COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

The school announced the move Monday. It comes two days after the school announced that its football program would suspend team activities through at least Wednesday and wouldn’t host No. 9 Miami on Saturday.

At the time, athletics director John Currie said there had been a “handful” of positive cases for the football program but that he remained confident that the Demon Deacons would play again this year.

Men’s basketball is next scheduled to host Presbyterian on Dec. 13.

The Demon Deacons have won their first two games under new coach Steve Forbes.

