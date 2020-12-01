Six arrested, four wanted for drugs in Martin County

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A narcotics unit in one Eastern Carolina county has made several drug arrests and have warrants out for others.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Williamston police made the arrests over the past five weeks.

The operation targeted drug distributors in Williamston and Martin County.

Six people have already been nabbed, while lawmen still are searching for four others.

Those arrested so far are:

Troy Moore, 55, of Jamesville

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin

Date of Arrest: 10-25-2020

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Dishayvion Pettiford, 20, of Jamesville

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine (3 counts)

Date of Arrest: 11-09-2020

Bond: $5,000.00 unsecured

Dequan Daniels, 28, of Jamesville

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)

Date of Arrest: 11-09-2020

Bond: $10,000.00 secured

Daniel Counts, 20, of Jamesville

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine (2 counts)

Date of Arrest: 11-10-2020

Bond: $3,500.00 unsecured

Ricky Williams, 31, of Jamesville

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine (2 counts)

Date of Arrest: 11-11-2020

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Christopher Tibbitt, 34, of Williamston

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances

Date of Arrest: 11-04-2020

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

These people are wanted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office:

Christopher Williams, 26, of Grimesland

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine within 1000 ft. of a park

Christopher Spivey, 38, of Williamston

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin. possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Donald Smallwood 34, of Williamston

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, and conspire to possess cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver

Quindarian Rascoe, 26, of Williamston

Possession with Intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine within 1000 ft. of a school

