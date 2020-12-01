Six arrested, four wanted for drugs in Martin County
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A narcotics unit in one Eastern Carolina county has made several drug arrests and have warrants out for others.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Williamston police made the arrests over the past five weeks.
The operation targeted drug distributors in Williamston and Martin County.
Six people have already been nabbed, while lawmen still are searching for four others.
Those arrested so far are:
Troy Moore, 55, of Jamesville
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin
Date of Arrest: 10-25-2020
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Dishayvion Pettiford, 20, of Jamesville
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine (3 counts)
Date of Arrest: 11-09-2020
Bond: $5,000.00 unsecured
Dequan Daniels, 28, of Jamesville
Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)
Date of Arrest: 11-09-2020
Bond: $10,000.00 secured
Daniel Counts, 20, of Jamesville
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine (2 counts)
Date of Arrest: 11-10-2020
Bond: $3,500.00 unsecured
Ricky Williams, 31, of Jamesville
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine (2 counts)
Date of Arrest: 11-11-2020
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Christopher Tibbitt, 34, of Williamston
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances
Date of Arrest: 11-04-2020
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
These people are wanted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office:
Christopher Williams, 26, of Grimesland
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine within 1000 ft. of a park
Christopher Spivey, 38, of Williamston
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin. possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Donald Smallwood 34, of Williamston
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, and conspire to possess cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver
Quindarian Rascoe, 26, of Williamston
Possession with Intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine within 1000 ft. of a school
