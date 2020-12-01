Seven people arrested on drug charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -7 people in Pitt County were arrested with a combined total of 22 charges related to the illegal sale of narcotics.
Detectives with the Pitt Count Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit concluded several long-term investigations into the illegal sale of narcotics by rounding up suspects with outstanding arrest warrants.
Those arrested so far are:
Terrell Davon Harper, 26, Farmville, Arrested 11/18/20:
o Charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)
o Charged with Maintain Veh/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Sub (2 Counts)
o Released on $7,500 Secured Bond
Keith Devone Anderson, 51, Winterville, Arrested 11/18/20:
o Charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 Counts)
o Being Held on $25,000 Secured Bond
Michael Anthony Ward, 36, Greenville, Arrested 11/18/20:
o Charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin (2 Counts)
o Charged with Maintain Veh/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Sub (2 Counts)
o Released on $20,000 Secured Bond
Chad-James Teele, 29, Greenville, Arrested 11/18/20:
o Charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
o Remains in Custody of Another Jurisdiction Under Their Charges
Chelsea Leigh Cahoon, 27, Kinston, Arrested 11/22/20:
o Charged with Possession of Heroin
o Charged with Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail Premises
o Charged with Simple Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance
o Charged with Possess Drug Paraphernalia
o Released on $20,000 Secured Bond
Brandon Jemal Barfield, 32, Farmville, Arrested 11/23/20:
o Charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)
o Released on $2,000 Secured Bond
Alan Wayne Sweet, 18, Robersonville, Arrested 11/25/20:
o Charged with Possession of Ecstacy/Methamphetamine
o Charged with Possession of Marijuana up to ½ Oz
o Charged with Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
o Released on $5,000 Secured Bond
More arrests and charges are pending.
