Seven people arrested on drug charges

Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon Harper Bottom Left: Chad-James Teele, Chelsea Leigh Cahoon, Alan Wayne Sweet(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -7 people in Pitt County were arrested with a combined total of 22 charges related to the illegal sale of narcotics.

Detectives with the Pitt Count Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit concluded several long-term investigations into the illegal sale of narcotics by rounding up suspects with outstanding arrest warrants.

Those arrested so far are:

Terrell Davon Harper, 26, Farmville, Arrested 11/18/20:

o Charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)

o Charged with Maintain Veh/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Sub (2 Counts)

o Released on $7,500 Secured Bond

Keith Devone Anderson, 51, Winterville, Arrested 11/18/20:

o Charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 Counts)

o Being Held on $25,000 Secured Bond

Michael Anthony Ward, 36, Greenville, Arrested 11/18/20:

o Charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin (2 Counts)

o Charged with Maintain Veh/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Sub (2 Counts)

o Released on $20,000 Secured Bond

Chad-James Teele, 29, Greenville, Arrested 11/18/20:

o Charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

o Remains in Custody of Another Jurisdiction Under Their Charges

Chelsea Leigh Cahoon, 27, Kinston, Arrested 11/22/20:

o Charged with Possession of Heroin

o Charged with Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail Premises

o Charged with Simple Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance

o Charged with Possess Drug Paraphernalia

o Released on $20,000 Secured Bond

Brandon Jemal Barfield, 32, Farmville, Arrested 11/23/20:

o Charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 Counts)

o Released on $2,000 Secured Bond

Alan Wayne Sweet, 18, Robersonville, Arrested 11/25/20:

o Charged with Possession of Ecstacy/Methamphetamine

o Charged with Possession of Marijuana up to ½ Oz

o Charged with Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

o Released on $5,000 Secured Bond

More arrests and charges are pending.

