Schools ask families to be vigilant about COVID Symptoms following Thanksgiving Holiday

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Monday was the first day back to school after the Thanksgiving holiday break, and as coronavirus cases continue to surge across North Carolina, school systems are asking families to remain vigilant about any COVID symptoms they may be experiencing, in an effort to try and minimize the spread.

Craven Count Schools continue strict Coronavirus protocols (WITN)

Luanne Mack is the Assistant Lead Nurse for Craven County Schools and is the School Nurse at Graham Barden Elementary School in Havelock, Mack says over the next week to 14 days is when families need to be paying close attention to how they are feeling.

“People need to be very in-tuned themselves or their children right now coming off of Thanksgiving, we do know that the incubation period of this virus is 14 days, you should be in contact with any individuals you may have been around because if they should develop symptoms and they ended up testing positive COVID then you would be a direct exposure and you would need to be quarantined as well,” said Mack.

While wellness screenings and temperature checks are still mandatory for entrance into any school in Craven County, Mack says there are symptoms you should also be monitoring for at home.

“The school system we recognize a fever as 100 degrees or greater, if you should develop a new cough, shortness of breath, a loss of taste or smell, a headache or fatigue or muscle aches,” said Mack.

Mack says the best thing families can do is wear a face covering, wash their hands thoroughly, and maintain six feet distance.

She also says if you aren’t feeling well to make sure you stay home, and contact your physician.

