Advertisement

Red Cross needs donations as pandemic saps blood supplies

During a pandemic, collecting blood becomes even harder
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The holidays are typically hard on blood donations.

During a pandemic, collecting blood becomes even more difficult, according to Pat Sullivan with the American Red Cross.

“People need to take care of themselves, be safe, be socially distant from one another, but giving blood is an essential activity and we need people to respond now,” he said.

Supplies are low with more than 100,000 blood drives canceled since the pandemic started.

“Where we would normally collect blood in terms of schools, places of worship, community centers, some of those locations are not currently operating or obviously not bringing together the same numbers of people,” Sullivan said.

Coronavirus convalescent plasma, the antibodies from someone recovering from COVID-19, is also being collected by the Red Cross and can be used to help someone who’s battling the virus.

“The blood program has only become more important in a time when it’s more challenging to get more people to come out,” according to Sullivan.

The Red Cross says it’s taking every precaution to keep blood donations safe, including health screenings with temperature checks.

Appointments are recommended. More information is available on the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Fredrick Hammontree arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple family members.
Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members
Travis Rosenboro has been charged by Ayden Police with murder.
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for Ayden fatal shooting
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
State to initially receive 85,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Flights to be grounded at PGV through beginning of 2021
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Groups host drive-thru Giving Tuesday event
Nonprofits come together for joint Giving Tuesday event
‘First Step Act’ & ‘Second Chance Act’ take effect
Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy dies from injuries in crash