Pitt County Chamber of Commerce reminds residents to shop local for Cyber Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for deals on Cyber Monday, Pitt County’s Chamber of Commerce says to not forget about local shops.

President of the Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, Kate Teel, says many area businesses have special deals online right now.

Teel says it’s always good to shop local and keep money right here in Eastern North Carolina.

“It is always great to shop local and there are always a lot of unique products here in Pitt County and we want to encourage people to shop local before you shop elsewhere,” said Teel.

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce says the best way to find out if a local business is doing a Cyber Monday sale is to go to their website, Twitter, or Facebook to see if they’re participating.

