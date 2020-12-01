Advertisement

Matt’s Forecast: Saturn, Jupiter, Mars and the Moon in view tonight

The chill will persist tonight through Wednesday
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturn, Jupiter, Mars and the Moon in view tonight. Cold and dry air is the BEST for viewing our celestial friends. ...

Posted by WITN-TV on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Tonight

The cold air we experienced today will get even colder later tonight. Lows will be dropping to the upper 20s across most eastern Carolina communities under clear skies. Winds will relax a bit, but should still blow in at 5 to 10 mph out of the west. Locations along the coast will see temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s by sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday & Thursday

High pressure will continue to build overhead, keeping skies sunny and decreasing the blustery conditions we saw Tuesday. Highs will again reach the upper 40s Wednesday before bouncing back into the mid to upper 50s by Thursday. Overnight lows will again fall below freezing Wednesday night. We’ll stay above the freeze point Thursday night, a sign that warmer air is moving in.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

An incoming system from the west will help bump our temps back up to our seasonal norm (upper 50s to low 60s) while also increasing our chance of rain. Cloud cover will slowly spread over the East Friday with rain showers holding off until Saturday. At this point, it looks as though the rain will be clear of our coast by sunrise on Sunday, however colder air will follow the departing drops. Highs will reach the low 60s Friday, upper 60s Saturday and the low 50s by Sunday.

