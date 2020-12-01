Advertisement

Packs for Patriots sends stockings overseas

Stockings stuffed and sent overseas to troops.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Over 800 stockings are stuffed in support of our troops serving overseas during the holidays.

Ayden, Pitt County NCPacks4Patriots sends stockings and care packages to troops who are overseas this holiday season.

The Pitt County based organization, NCPacks4Patriots, wrapped up its annual stocking drive with Paul Funeral Home in Washington today.

With help from the public, over 800 stockings for men, women, and canine troops were collected.

Stockings were stuffed with toiletries, snacks, games, and other comforts from home.

NCPacks4Patriots is shipping care packages now to troops serving all over the world.

This is so that the packages can make it to troops who are in difficult to reach locations, just in time for the holidays.

NCPacks4Patriots is asking the public to help by providing greeting cards and notes, especially from children.

You can also contribute toiletries, candy, games, and books as well.

”It may not really matter as much what’s in the stocking as long as it is a touch of home and a reminder that they’re cared for,” Barbara Whitehead said with NCPacks4Patriots.

Funding for postage is a big need as well.

You can contact NCPacks4Patriots on Facebook to support their efforts, the link for that Facebook page is below.

NCPacks4Patriots

