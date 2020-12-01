Advertisement

North Carolina mall changes policy for teens after attack

Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem (Hanes Mall Facebook Page)
Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem (Hanes Mall Facebook Page)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINTSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina mall is extending a policy which requires teenagers under 18 to be accompanied by someone over 21 years old after a weekend attack involving a man, a woman and her daughter.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the change in policy for Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem extends the requirement to cover all hours of mall operation from Fridays through Sundays. During the recent incident, two adults were knocked to the parking lot surface, and police said the attackers also stole a purse.

The two had gone to the mall after the woman’s 13-year-old daughter said a group of teenagers was threatening to attack her.

