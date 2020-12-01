Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the East has been arrested for sexually abusing multiple relatives, according to officials.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page Monday, saying they received a report from an adult female who said she was sexually abused by a family member as a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the assault began in 1975.

The victim came forward after she learned that the suspect, James Fredrick Hammontree, was arrested by Morehead Police for one count of Sexual Battery.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office detectives from the Special Victims Unit started an investigation where they learned that Hammontree had been married numerous times and allegedly abused several additional family members.

And according to the sheriff’s office, even though the crime occurred 45 years ago, there is no statute of limitation on such crimes.

After reviewing the investigation with the Onslow County District Attorney’s staff, it concluded with the arrest of James Fredrick Hammontree on November 24, 2020 by Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit Det. Sgt. K. Simma.

Hammontree, 75-years-old with a listed address of Hodges Street in Morehead City was taken before a magistrate and charged with- (9) Felony Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child Under the Age of 12.

Hammontree is currently in Onslow County Detention Center under a $180,000 secured bond.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office stated that, sometimes when children are victims of sexual abuse, they are afraid to say anything out of fear of repercussions, feeling like it was their fault, or not being believed.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to stress that it is never too late to report incidences like this and highly encourage anyone that is being victimized to tell someone: a teacher, pastor, friend, or law enforcement.

