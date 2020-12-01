Giving Tuesday kicks off in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday, non-profit organizations kick-started an event to promote generosity.

Officials at Community Crossroads in Pitt County say Giving Tuesday is a big day for them and they are hoping to raise $40,000 this year.

Several local donors have pledged to match up to $15,000 of donations.

Community Crossroads is a shelter that provides a place for people to stay if need be.

Officials say if it wasn’t for donations, they would have to close their doors.

“This allows us to keep the doors open. Without the finicial support of the community we would be in dire straights and donations are our life blood.”

The shelter said they need help throughout the year with donations of paper products.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off a check at 207 Manhattan Avenue in Greenville.



