Advertisement

Giving Tuesday kicks off in Greenville

The Community Crossroads in Pitt County is kick-starting the event promoting generosity.
The Community Crossroads in Pitt County is kick-starting the event promoting generosity.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday, non-profit organizations kick-started an event to promote generosity.

Officials at Community Crossroads in Pitt County say Giving Tuesday is a big day for them and they are hoping to raise $40,000 this year.

Several local donors have pledged to match up to $15,000 of donations.

Community Crossroads is a shelter that provides a place for people to stay if need be.

Officials say if it wasn’t for donations, they would have to close their doors.

The shelter said they need help throughout the year with donations of paper products.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off a check at 207 Manhattan Avenue in Greenville.

You can also visit the website below.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Wallace shooting
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
(Pixabay)
15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in North Carolina campground fire

Latest News

Stockings stuffed and sent overseas to troops.
Packs for Patriots sends stockings overseas
Schools ask families to stay vigilant about COVID-19 symptoms, after Thanksgiving holiday.
Schools ask families to be vigilant about COVID Symptoms following Thanksgiving Holiday
Community Day: People Helping People at Bertie High School
Bertie County hosts community event and COVID-19 testing site as cases in state and country rise
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Winds stay breezy as the rain exits