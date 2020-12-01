First North Carolina snow closes Blue Ridge Parkway

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - The first significant snowfall in North Carolina has closed parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, and forecasters say some areas could get up to a foot.

News outlets report ice and snow forced park officials to close Newfound Gap Road, a major highway connecting the west and east sides of the park.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service say light snow was to continue along the Tennessee border through Tuesday morning, and that most areas will see around an inch of additional accumulation during the day.

