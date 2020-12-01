FBI: ‘Too Tall Bandit’ hits 16th bank in 10 years on Friday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says the “Too Tall Bandit” has struck again, robbing his 16th bank in more than a decade.

The latest happened Friday at the United Community Bank in Etowah, which is in Henderson County.

Federal investigators say the same man robbed the First Bank in Brevard back on November 6th, and 14 other banks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee since 2009.

The bank robber is described as a white man approximately 40 years old, 6′2″ to 6′6″ tall, weighs between 210 to 250 pounds, and possibly has brown eyes. The man has a deep voice and walks with a limp affecting his right leg.

The feds say in each robbery the gunman is heavily disguised with a mask, coat, and gloves. He carries a back handgun and often jumps over the teller’s counter.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 and say they are working with local authorities to see if the man is connected to other robberies.

Here is a list of banks robbed:

• November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

• November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN

• November 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

• March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN

• November 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

• November 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN

• October 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN

• November 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC

• November 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC

• November 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

• November 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN

• October 26, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St, N. Concord, NC

• December 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC

• January 04, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

• November 06, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St, Brevard, NC

• November 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr, Etowah, NC

