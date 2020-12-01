Advertisement

Farmville mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor John Moore says he lost his sense of taste and smell, but is not experiencing any other symptoms.
The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor John Moore confirmed the diagnosis to WITN Tuesday morning. Moore says he lost his sense of taste and smell, but is not experiencing any other symptoms.

Moore has been in quarantine since he was tested on Saturday. His results came back positive on Monday.

Some employees discovered the mayor’s diagnosis through WITN’s reporting.

Town Manager David Hodkins told us that they did not tell employees.

Hodgkins says he believes the mayor was last at town hall on November 23rd and that he was not interacting closely with employees.

They will continue to maintain their current COVID-19 precautions, Hodgkins says.

Moore says he is currently working from home and called in to the town meeting Monday night.

Moore is the second mayor in Eastern Carolina to test positive for COVID-19. Washington Mayor Mac Hodges passed away from the virus earlier this year.

