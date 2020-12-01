Emerald Isle bridge repair to begin again

Advertisement

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Work is set to pick back up on the Emerald Isle bridge Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation crews will close one of the two lanes on the bridge so improvements can be made.

You can expect to see a lane closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the week and between 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on the weekends.

There will not be any lane closures between December 18 and early January due to heavy holiday traffic.

This work is expected to last through March.

