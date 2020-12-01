Advertisement

Don’t forget to give back on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday Graphic
Giving Tuesday Graphic(WLUC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement.

You can get involved by donating money to a charity or non-profit, volunteering, advocating for issues you care about, or committing a random act of kindness.

It falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving ever year and is needed more than ever during a year where many organizations have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Rosenboro has been charged by Ayden Police with murder.
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for Ayden fatal shooting
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
(Pixabay)
15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in North Carolina campground fire
James Fredrick Hammontree arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple family members.
Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Wallace shooting

Latest News

Criminal record, sentence changes among new North Carolina laws
Community Crossroads Center has launched a fundraising campaign for Giving Tuesday.
Community Crossroads Center launches Giving Tuesday fundraiser
Giving Tuesday: Community Crossroads
Giving Tuesday: Community Crossroads
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure will begin on the I-280...
Emerald Isle bridge repair to begin again