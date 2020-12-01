Don’t forget to give back on Giving Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement.

You can get involved by donating money to a charity or non-profit, volunteering, advocating for issues you care about, or committing a random act of kindness.

It falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving ever year and is needed more than ever during a year where many organizations have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

