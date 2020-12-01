Deputies: Woman shot man, robbed store in Greensboro crime spree

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who stole a car and a gun from a home in North Carolina was arrested after she robbed a convenience store and shot a homeowner.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Jennifer Brown, 34, entered the first home Monday while she was fleeing from deputies responding to a report of a suspicious female at the Citgo gas station on Groometown Road in Greensboro.

Authorities say she drove to another gas station with the car she stole from that home and committed armed robbery for cigarettes. Deputies say she then entered a second home and stole another set of car keys.

That’s when the homeowner started to chase her away, and officials say she shot him. Brown was then arrested. She faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree burglary.

Brown is being held at the Greensboro Detention Center under a $100,500 secured bond.

