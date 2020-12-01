Advertisement

Deputies: Woman shot man, robbed store in Greensboro crime spree

(WSAZ)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who stole a car and a gun from a home in North Carolina was arrested after she robbed a convenience store and shot a homeowner.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Jennifer Brown, 34, entered the first home Monday while she was fleeing from deputies responding to a report of a suspicious female at the Citgo gas station on Groometown Road in Greensboro.

Authorities say she drove to another gas station with the car she stole from that home and committed armed robbery for cigarettes. Deputies say she then entered a second home and stole another set of car keys.

That’s when the homeowner started to chase her away, and officials say she shot him. Brown was then arrested. She faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree burglary.

Brown is being held at the Greensboro Detention Center under a $100,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Fredrick Hammontree arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple family members.
Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members
Travis Rosenboro has been charged by Ayden Police with murder.
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for Ayden fatal shooting
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
State to initially receive 85,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Flights to be grounded at PGV through beginning of 2021
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Groups host drive-thru Giving Tuesday event
Nonprofits come together for joint Giving Tuesday event
‘First Step Act’ & ‘Second Chance Act’ take effect
Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy dies from injuries in crash