Criminal record, sentence changes among new North Carolina laws

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - New laws are taking effect in North Carolina to help more people convicted of lower-level crimes and nonviolent drug trafficking get their records cleared or punishments eased.

The “Second Chance Act” and “First Step Act” are among nearly a dozen state laws approved since 2019 by the General Assembly and taking effect fully or partially on Tuesday. The First Step Act allows a judge to deviate from mandated prison sentences and hefty fines for drug-trafficking convictions if several conditions are met.

The “Second Chance Act” expands upon other criminal expunction options approved in recent years. Other new laws address delivery robots and occupational licensing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

