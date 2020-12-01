Craven & Pitt County school systems confirm recent COVID-19 cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two school systems are confirming recent COVID-19 cases among their population.

The most recent involves Craven County schools who says that four staff members and one student tested positive between November 29th and the 30th.

The system is not considering it a cluster since they are not at the same school.

They also say that the cases have been investigated and that those who had close contact are quarantining.

Pitt County Schools confirmed to WITN that there have been three recent cases at Bethel School that resulted in the quarantining of one Kindergarten class and one 2nd grade class.

The system says all three cases were related and confirmed as close proximity spread outside of school.

Officials say that the last date any person who tested positive was on campus was November 17th.

You can read a full statement from the school system below:

“We can confirm that there were three cases at Bethel School reported recently. All three cases were related and confirmed as close proximity spread outside of school. The last date any person who tested positive was on campus was November 17, 2020. As with any case at PCS, we work with the Health Department to determine contact tracing. In these cases, the Health Department and PCS decided to proceed out of an abundance of caution to quarantine one Kindergarten class and one 2nd grade class. Following all North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Pitt County Health Department protocol, any individuals who were affected may return to school by tomorrow, December 2, 2020. Of note, PCS has seen an increased amount of precautionary quarantines due to the change in proximity in K-5 classrooms under Plan A guidelines implemented in October. Six feet of distance is recommended, but no longer required, under NCDHHS guidelines for elementary classrooms. Therefore, when contact tracing and reviewing social distancing requirements, PCS and PCHD err on the side of caution when quarantining individuals in these grade levels. PCS continues to follow all cleaning protocols and other safety measures under the NCDHHS Toolkit for K-12 schools which can be found here: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/Strong-Schools-NC-Public-Health-Toolkit.pdf "

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.