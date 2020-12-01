Advertisement

An annual toy drive event is a little different this year

Greenville Fire and Rescue will be collecting toys for children in the area.
By Amber Lake
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s that time of year again, when donations are collected to make sure children have something to open Christmas morning.

But because of COVID-19, Operation Santa Claus will be a little different this year.

Instead of people walking directly into the station to drop off toys, you’ll be directed to the truck bay to donate.

Greenville Fire and Rescue have been hosting Operation Santa Claus for over 30 years and set up drop off locations for toys in many Pitt County Schools as well as all 6 fire stations in Pitt County.

There will also be multiple drop off sites at the upcoming Greenville Gives and Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade.

Greenville Fire and Rescue are partnering with the Salvation Army’s campaign to “Rescue Christmas,” and give toys to children for the holidays.

Greenville Fire and Rescue said all toys donated should be new and unwrapped and they will sanitize them once they arrive.

Normally, they would be collecting coats for children as well but decided against it because of the pandemic.

Greenville Fire and Rescue said with everything going on in the world, being able to put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas, is important.

You can also drop off toy donations to either of the Wal-Mart Super Centers during the Toy Drive on Saturday, December 5th throughout the day.

All six fire departments in Pitt County will also be collecting toy donations until December 15th.

On December 16th, all toy donation boxes will be collected from the schools, fire departments and participating businesses.

On December 17th, the Salvation Army and Pitt County Schools will get the toys from the donation boxes and distribute to families.

