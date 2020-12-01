Advertisement

Aid will help seniors, those with disabilities to heat homes

North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services said the money is meant to help...
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services said the money is meant to help thousands of eligible seniors and people with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Officials in North Carolina say that some households in the state will be eligible to receive federal money to cover one monthly winter heating bill.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Monday that the money would come from the federal Low-Income Energy Assistance program. North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services said the money is meant to help thousands of eligible seniors and people with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The payment amounts will be based on the heating source. For instance, $300 will available for coal or wood. People who use natural gas or oil would get $400. For electric, the amount is $500.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Fredrick Hammontree arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple family members.
Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members
Travis Rosenboro has been charged by Ayden Police with murder.
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for Ayden fatal shooting
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
State to initially receive 85,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Flights to be grounded at PGV through beginning of 2021
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Groups host drive-thru Giving Tuesday event
Nonprofits come together for joint Giving Tuesday event
‘First Step Act’ & ‘Second Chance Act’ take effect
Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy dies from injuries in crash