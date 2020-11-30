State DHHS providing December payment to those enrolled in Low-Income Energy Assistance program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of households with seniors or people with disabilities will be getting some help with winter heating expenses through the state.

The Department of Health and Human Services says that the automated payment will be issued December 1st to those enrolled in the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

The state says that eligible households may qualify to receive an automated payment for the 2020-2021 LIEAP season if a member of the household 1) is age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services, 2) currently receives Food and Nutrition Services and 3) received LIEAP during the 2019-2020 season. These households will be notified of eligibility in November and do not need to apply for this benefit.

Officials say that a home with a person age 60 or older or with a disabilities receiving Division of Aging and Adult Services who doesn’t get that notice is encouraged to submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance through mail or fax to their local department of social services.

The state says beginning Jan. 2, 2021, all other households may apply online through the ePASS portal at epass.nc.gov or submit a paper application through mail, fax or dropping it off at their local DSS, but they do not have to go into the agency to apply. Individuals may also contact their local DSS to apply.

All household applications will be accepted from Jan. 2, 2020 to March 31, 2021 or until funds are exhausted.

To be eligible for the LIEAP program, a household must:

• Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

• Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

• Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250

• Be responsible for their heating cost

For more information on the program and eligibility visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.