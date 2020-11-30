Roanoke Rapids overdose call leads to child neglect charge

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) - An Eastern Carolina man is behind bars after an overdose call turned into a child neglect charge and warrant service.

On Nov. 28, Roanoke Rapids Police responded to a reported overdose in a car on Washington Street. Once on scene, police found Rashard Jones, 34, in the front passenger seat, unresponsive.

After several attempts to wake Jones, officials administered Narcan. Jones eventual regained conciseness and EMS arrived to ensure he did not need further treatment.

During the investigation, police found Jones’ 2-year-old daughter was in the car at the time of the overdose, though the car was not moving.

Officials also found Jones was wanted on several outstanding warrants; resist a public officer and failure to appear in court.

Following the investigation police charged Jones with child neglect. He was placed under a $3,500 bond and his daughter was placed in the care of a family member. Officials say the Department of Social Services is being contacted in regards to this investigation as well.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

