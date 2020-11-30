Pitt County health director tests positive for COVID-19

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County officials say health director Dr. John Silvernail has tested positive for COVID-19.

They say Silvernail learned on Sunday he tested positive and started feeling sick over the weekend. It is believed he contracted the virus from a close family member sometime last week. They say no patients were exposed to Silvernail.

All county health staff have been notified and none are believed to have been in close contact with him, but they have been offered testing.

County officials say Silvernail is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

“I hope he does okay,” said Wes Gray, the health director of Martin, Tyrell, and Washington counties. :That’s a risk we all take as health directors and as public health employees.”

The CDC will have a meeting Tuesday about who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first, once it comes out.

Health directors say in light of Silvernail’s diagnosis and given the importance of health care right now, the vaccine is likely to prioritize to health care workers.

“We’ll find out in the next few weeks about exactly who gets that first,” said Gray. “The health care workers and people on the front lines...need to be able to go and give it to other people.”

“I would definitely want folks that could take care of me,” agreed Pamela Brown, the health director for Lenoir County. “I think it’s great to look at that population as a priority population.”

Depending on Silvernail’s recovery, we could hear from him virtually this Wednesday.

