Advertisement

New school planned on North Carolina island hit by Dorian

Ocracoke
Ocracoke(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - A new school is set to be built on a North Carolina barrier island that was hit by a hurricane last year, leaving the former building heavily damaged.

News outlets have reported that Hurricane Dorian struck the Outer Banks’ Ocracoke Island in September 2019, sending more than 5 feet of water into some areas, and flooding the only school building on the island.

The Virginian Pilot says a $9.5 million building is now set to be built as a replacement. The structure will sit more than 7 feet above sea level, and is expected to be completed in 2022.

The newspaper said state and federal dollars will fund the construction.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Wallace shooting
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
(Pixabay)
15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in North Carolina campground fire

Latest News

The Community Crossroads in Pitt County is kick-starting the event promoting generosity.
Giving Tuesday kicks off in Greenville
Stockings stuffed and sent overseas to troops.
Packs for Patriots sends stockings overseas
Schools ask families to stay vigilant about COVID-19 symptoms, after Thanksgiving holiday.
Schools ask families to be vigilant about COVID Symptoms following Thanksgiving Holiday
Community Day: People Helping People at Bertie High School
Bertie County hosts community event and COVID-19 testing site as cases in state and country rise
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Winds stay breezy as the rain exits