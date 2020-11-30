New school planned on North Carolina island hit by Dorian
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - A new school is set to be built on a North Carolina barrier island that was hit by a hurricane last year, leaving the former building heavily damaged.
News outlets have reported that Hurricane Dorian struck the Outer Banks’ Ocracoke Island in September 2019, sending more than 5 feet of water into some areas, and flooding the only school building on the island.
The Virginian Pilot says a $9.5 million building is now set to be built as a replacement. The structure will sit more than 7 feet above sea level, and is expected to be completed in 2022.
The newspaper said state and federal dollars will fund the construction.
