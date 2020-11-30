Advertisement

NC State cancels game Monday against William & Mary due to COVID-19

North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players during the first half against...
North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players during the first half against Charleston Southern in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)(Ethan Hyman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina State says its men’s basketball game against William & Mary on Monday has been canceled due to coronavirus issues within the Tribe program.

The school announced the move late Sunday, saying that it was “exploring several options” to replace the game.

William & Mary athletics spokesman Kris Sears didn’t immediately return an email from The Associated Press regarding the nature of those virus issues.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work to bridge gap
Wallace police investigating fatal shooting
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Warm, wet and windy Monday; Cold air follows
Alex Richard Meadows, arrested for breaking into someone's home.
Man charged with felony larceny, accused of breaking into home

Latest News

Miami at Duke Football
ACC schedule shuffle sets up Miami-Duke football game
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward moves the ball...
Hornets acquire Gordon Hayward, 2 draft picks from Celtics
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble...
Beebe amends for fumble with TD as Vikes top Panthers 28-27
SMU at ECU Football
East Carolina scores 45 points in 1st half, beats SMU, 52-38