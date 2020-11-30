Jim’s Forecast: Warm, wet and windy Monday; Cold air follows

Monday

A vigorous low pressure system will race up the spine of the mountains bringing gusty moisture laden south winds to Eastern NC which will promote showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain of the week will arrive early Monday morning and taper off to scattered showers with sunshine breaks in between during the day. Highs will still reach the mid 70s as south-southwesterly winds pick up to 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts. The threat for severe storms will end by sunrise, but the gusty winds will continue into the afternoon. The whole system will pull away from the region late Monday night, leaving us with diminishing winds and much colder air.

Tuesday & Wednesday

The rain of Monday will be long gone, but the effects of the low pressure system will still be felt across the state. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and with a chilly breeze out of the northwest. Overnight lows will drop below freezing, reaching the upper 20s Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.