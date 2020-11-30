Advertisement

Highway 12 closed due to flooding

The Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions between the ferry terminal and the NPS pony pens
Highway 12 on Ocracoke is closed due to flooding.
Highway 12 on Ocracoke is closed due to flooding.(Department of Transportation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HYDE COUNTY , N.C. (WITN) - Highway 12 on Ocracoke Island is closed Monday morning due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

The Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions between the ferry terminal and the NPS pony pens. The highway is expected to remain closed throughout the day.

In Dare County, the DOT says Highway 12 is open, but there are several areas of deep standing water between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe. Drivers should use caution when in the area.

