Greenville Gives to spread throughout Uptown District this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Gives is back for 2020, but will look a bit different.

It kicks off on December 5th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in uptown Greenville. It provides opportunities to give back to non-profit organizations with local artists and vendors during the annual holiday market.

The event will coincide with the Greenville Jaycee’s drive-thru Christmas Parade. In order to cut back on crowds, components will be spread throughout the uptown district. The tree lighting, reading of the Christmas story, and non-profit messages will all be shared virtually.

After the parade, you can park in the parking deck on Fourth Street to donate to non-profits and visit the holiday market. The market will also be from 5-8 at Five Points Plaza.

