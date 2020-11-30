Advertisement

Greenville Gives to spread throughout Uptown District this year

The event provides opportunities to give back to non-profit organizations.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Gives is back for 2020, but will look a bit different.

It kicks off on December 5th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in uptown Greenville. It provides opportunities to give back to non-profit organizations with local artists and vendors during the annual holiday market.

The event will coincide with the Greenville Jaycee’s drive-thru Christmas Parade. In order to cut back on crowds, components will be spread throughout the uptown district. The tree lighting, reading of the Christmas story, and non-profit messages will all be shared virtually.

After the parade, you can park in the parking deck on Fourth Street to donate to non-profits and visit the holiday market. The market will also be from 5-8 at Five Points Plaza.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Wallace shooting
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
(Pixabay)
15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in North Carolina campground fire

Latest News

The Community Crossroads in Pitt County is kick-starting the event promoting generosity.
Giving Tuesday kicks off in Greenville
Stockings stuffed and sent overseas to troops.
Packs for Patriots sends stockings overseas
Schools ask families to stay vigilant about COVID-19 symptoms, after Thanksgiving holiday.
Schools ask families to be vigilant about COVID Symptoms following Thanksgiving Holiday
Community Day: People Helping People at Bertie High School
Bertie County hosts community event and COVID-19 testing site as cases in state and country rise
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Winds stay breezy as the rain exits