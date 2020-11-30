Advertisement

Great ways to enjoy winter during a pandemic

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Traveling, dining out and holiday parties might not the best idea this year as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still plenty of fun ways you and your family can enjoy this winter season.

Get your holiday baking on. Instead of just watching the Great British Baking Show, have a mini one of your own! Whip up the classic flavors of the holidays or recreate old family favorites.

Start crafting. Maybe you spent the longer hours at home this spring and summer working on projects in your yard, so now is a great time to turn your attention to crafts or updates you wanted to work on in your house.

Send care packages. Put some of that baking and crafting to good use. Put together care packages for loved ones you can’t get together with this year, and for charities helping those in need.

Participate in individual outdoor sports. Skiing, snowboarding, snow shoeing are all great ways to get outside and get your heart rate up. Plus, you can still practice social distancing.

Have a holiday movie marathon at home. There’s no shortage of festive films and shows on cable and streaming platforms. Grab some hot chocolate and see how many you can tick off your list.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Wallace shooting
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
(Pixabay)
15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in North Carolina campground fire

Latest News

The Community Crossroads in Pitt County is kick-starting the event promoting generosity.
Giving Tuesday kicks off in Greenville
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Stockings stuffed and sent overseas to troops.
Packs for Patriots sends stockings overseas
Schools ask families to stay vigilant about COVID-19 symptoms, after Thanksgiving holiday.
Schools ask families to be vigilant about COVID Symptoms following Thanksgiving Holiday
Community Day: People Helping People at Bertie High School
Bertie County hosts community event and COVID-19 testing site as cases in state and country rise