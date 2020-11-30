ECU QB Holton Ahlers named AAC Offensive Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU junior quarterback Holton Ahlers was honored as the American Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning.

Sophomore cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian was selected to the ACC’s weekly honor roll.

Ahlers completed 20-of-29 passes (69 percent) for 298 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 52-38 upset win over the SMU Mustangs Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The Greenville native is one of just six current FBS quarterbacks to have passed for more than 7,000 yards (7,093) and rushed for more than 1,000 yards (1,060).

Ahlers has thrown 10 total touchdowns in his last two games against SMU. He threw for a school-record six touchdown passes in Dallas a year ago.

