Advertisement

ECU interim chancellor to retire from position in June

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s interim chancellor has announced he will retire from the position at the end of June.

Dr. Ron Mitchelson was appointed the position by UNC System President Bill Roper on Oct. 31, 2019. He had been serving as acting chancellor since Sept. 30, 2019 following Dan Gerlach’s departure.

Mitchelson says after a new chancellor is named, he will help with the transition, then teach another intro to geography class in the spring before moving into retirement.

The search for ECU’s new chancellor was put on hold due to COVID-19, but resumed on Sept. 11. The ECU Board of Trustees says it hopes to have a chancellor on campus by the 2021 spring semester.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Wallace shooting
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
(Pixabay)
15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in North Carolina campground fire

Latest News

The Community Crossroads in Pitt County is kick-starting the event promoting generosity.
Giving Tuesday kicks off in Greenville
Stockings stuffed and sent overseas to troops.
Packs for Patriots sends stockings overseas
Schools ask families to stay vigilant about COVID-19 symptoms, after Thanksgiving holiday.
Schools ask families to be vigilant about COVID Symptoms following Thanksgiving Holiday
Community Day: People Helping People at Bertie High School
Bertie County hosts community event and COVID-19 testing site as cases in state and country rise
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Winds stay breezy as the rain exits