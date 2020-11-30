ECU interim chancellor to retire from position in June

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s interim chancellor has announced he will retire from the position at the end of June.

Dr. Ron Mitchelson was appointed the position by UNC System President Bill Roper on Oct. 31, 2019. He had been serving as acting chancellor since Sept. 30, 2019 following Dan Gerlach’s departure.

Mitchelson says after a new chancellor is named, he will help with the transition, then teach another intro to geography class in the spring before moving into retirement.

“The mission of ECU to serve this region is what brought me here more than 20 years ago and I could have never dreamed that I would finish my career leading this great university. It is an opportunity experienced by few people. I am grateful and appreciative for the chance to serve.”

The search for ECU’s new chancellor was put on hold due to COVID-19, but resumed on Sept. 11. The ECU Board of Trustees says it hopes to have a chancellor on campus by the 2021 spring semester.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.