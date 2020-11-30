Advertisement

ECU basketball just excited for the opportunity to play this season

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team (1-0) plays its home opener against N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates won their season opener last Friday 66-57 at Charlotte.

Speaking via Zoom with the media Monday, head coach Joe Dooley and junior forward Jayden Gardner are just excited for the opportunity to play during this pandemic season.

“I felt like a hockey coach,” said Dooley on what it was like to coach on the sideline against Charlotte last Friday. “They had all the plexiglass up around. I thought I was in the penalty box in the first four minutes of the game. I think at home, we’re going to have to create our own enthusiasm. It’s an opportunity to play, and we’re fortunate to be able to play. So let’s be excited and let’s go do it.”

“I think that’s what’s going to help all the teams around the country,” added Gardner. “Just staying positive and being excited just to have the opportunity to play basketball this season.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Wallace shooting
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
(Pixabay)
15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in North Carolina campground fire

Latest News

Ravens vs. Steelers
Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday
ECU basketball head coach Joe Dooley
ECU basketball just excited for the opportunity to play this season
Wake Forest Basketball
Wake Forest pausing men’s basketball program due to COVID-19
East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) passes against Central Florida during the first...
ECU QB Holton Ahlers named AAC Offensive Player of the Week