ECU basketball just excited for the opportunity to play this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team (1-0) plays its home opener against N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates won their season opener last Friday 66-57 at Charlotte.

Speaking via Zoom with the media Monday, head coach Joe Dooley and junior forward Jayden Gardner are just excited for the opportunity to play during this pandemic season.

“I felt like a hockey coach,” said Dooley on what it was like to coach on the sideline against Charlotte last Friday. “They had all the plexiglass up around. I thought I was in the penalty box in the first four minutes of the game. I think at home, we’re going to have to create our own enthusiasm. It’s an opportunity to play, and we’re fortunate to be able to play. So let’s be excited and let’s go do it.”

“I think that’s what’s going to help all the teams around the country,” added Gardner. “Just staying positive and being excited just to have the opportunity to play basketball this season.”

