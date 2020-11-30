Advertisement

Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Roanoke Rapids

Eric Hyman mugshot
Eric Hyman mugshot(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) - Roanoke Rapids Police say an argument between a man and woman led to a shooting Sunday night.

Police responded to East 9th Street for a report of a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. After an investigation, officers identified the suspect as Eric Hyman, 64, who was still inside the home where the shooting took place.

Officials were able to arrest Hyman and seize the weapon without any injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to her back area. A press release said the victim was in “good condition.”

Hyman is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is being held without bond and will make his first court appearance Wednesday.

