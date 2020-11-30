DEPUTIES: Former employee tries to break into Craven County car dealership safe

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say former car dealership employee is facing charges surrounding a break-in at his former employer.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says that Cirilo Rivera, of New Bern, is charged with felony breaking & entering and larceny.

Officials say an Eastern Carolina Nissan employee got a notification on a phone app about a break-in Sunday night.

Deputies got the call around 10 p.m. and were told someone was trying to enter a safe. They responded to the Highway 70 East location and arrested Rivera.

He’s being held on a $15,000 secured bond.

