DEPUTIES: Former employee tries to break into Craven County car dealership safe
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say former car dealership employee is facing charges surrounding a break-in at his former employer.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says that Cirilo Rivera, of New Bern, is charged with felony breaking & entering and larceny.
Officials say an Eastern Carolina Nissan employee got a notification on a phone app about a break-in Sunday night.
Deputies got the call around 10 p.m. and were told someone was trying to enter a safe. They responded to the Highway 70 East location and arrested Rivera.
He’s being held on a $15,000 secured bond.
