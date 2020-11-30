Crash in Kinston knocks out power, phone, internet and cable services

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Some residents in Kinston might be without power, phone, internet and cable services after a crash on Sunday night.

Mayor Don Hardy says a car overturned and hit several light poles. He says public utility crews are out looking at the damage and drivers should not go around any barricades or emergency services vehicles.

Hardy says the city has contacted Duke, Suddenlink, CenturyLink, and U.S. Cellular as well.

Officials are not sure when it will be restored.

