Crash in Kinston knocks out power, phone, internet and cable services

Mayor Don Hardy says the crash happened on North Heritage Street near Highland Avenue.
Some residents in Kinston might be without power, phone, internet and cable services after a...
Some residents in Kinston might be without power, phone, internet and cable services after a crash on Sunday night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Some residents in Kinston might be without power, phone, internet and cable services after a crash on Sunday night.

Mayor Don Hardy says a car overturned and hit several light poles. He says public utility crews are out looking at the damage and drivers should not go around any barricades or emergency services vehicles.

Hardy says the city has contacted Duke, Suddenlink, CenturyLink, and U.S. Cellular as well.

Officials are not sure when it will be restored.

