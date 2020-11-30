Community event helping Bertie County with COVID testing, food, & rent

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A community outreach event complete with COVID-19 testing is underway in Bertie County.

United Providers of Health is holding its “Community Day: People Helping People” until 3 p.m. at Bertie High School.

The event is aimed at getting relief to minority and underserved communities suffering during the pandemic.

Officials say it will provid COVID testing, as well as food, rent, and utility assistance free of charge.

Bertie High School is located at 715 U.S. 13 North, Windsor, NC, 27983.

