Advertisement

Community event helping Bertie County with COVID testing, food, & rent

Community Day: People Helping People at Bertie High School
Community Day: People Helping People at Bertie High School(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A community outreach event complete with COVID-19 testing is underway in Bertie County.

United Providers of Health is holding its “Community Day: People Helping People” until 3 p.m. at Bertie High School.

The event is aimed at getting relief to minority and underserved communities suffering during the pandemic.

Officials say it will provid COVID testing, as well as food, rent, and utility assistance free of charge.

Bertie High School is located at 715 U.S. 13 North, Windsor, NC, 27983.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Wallace shooting
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder
(Pixabay)
15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in North Carolina campground fire

Latest News

The Community Crossroads in Pitt County is kick-starting the event promoting generosity.
Giving Tuesday kicks off in Greenville
Pitt County Chamber of Commerce reminds residents to shop local for Cyber Monday
Pitt County Chamber of Commerce reminds residents to shop local for Cyber Monday
Stockings stuffed and sent overseas to troops.
Packs for Patriots sends stockings overseas
Schools ask families to stay vigilant about COVID-19 symptoms, after Thanksgiving holiday.
Schools ask families to be vigilant about COVID Symptoms following Thanksgiving Holiday
Community Day: People Helping People at Bertie High School
Bertie County hosts community event and COVID-19 testing site as cases in state and country rise