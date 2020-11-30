Bertie County hosts community event and COVID-19 testing site as cases in state and country rise

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Just days after Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control announced coronavirus cases in our country have increased dramatically.

Total cases in the U.S. have exceeded 13.2 million, according to the CDC, with an over one million case increase over seven days.

In addition to that, last week Bertie County was deemed a “red zone,” meaning the county is at a critically-high risk.

In response, organizers held a COVID-19 testing site and also provided food and resources to help the community, called “Community Day: People Helping People.”

Cars were lined up bumper-to-bumper at Bertie High School, in Windsor, to get tested at the site.

Rosemary Collier was one of the residents who lost her home during the tornadoes of Hurricane Isaias. She was grateful to receive the box of food. She also says she works in the medical field, and wants to continue to treat her clients in a safe way.

“It’s very important, because a lot of people in this community don’t have the proper insurance that they need. So, it’s very beneficial for that,” Collier said.

Drivers were also given personal protective equipment, or PPE, and informational packets before getting a test, as well as boxes of food, assistance with rent and utilities, and other mental health and health resources.

Thomasina Watson says the event means a lot to the community.

There are a lot of people suffering hardships right now. And this program—what they’re doing, right now—is like... this is going to be like a God-send for a lot of people.

Co-founder of United Providers of Health, one of the event organizers, Carolyn Mayo says they knew the county was in the “red zone,” which means critical community spread. And this is their attempt to help.

“We’ve completed about three of these events thus far,” Mayo said, “And we have about 22 more to go.”

Mayo says African Americans are more-likely to be at-risk, which is why she brought in help from people who look like the residents of the community.

“There has been a serious need. And this just an example of the need that’s prevalent in underserved, rural, marginalized communities,” Mayo said.

In our state, hospitalizations have also jumped another record high at 1,966 people.

And with that, Bertie County residents, like Rosevelt Bazemore, 88, are just trying to do their part.

“I’m very concerned about it. That’s why I stay out of crowds,” Bazemore said, “I’ve staying in pretty close since this has been going on.”

The next UPOH event will take place in Snow Hill. And they’re looking for more people to donate food, so they can give it out during their Community Day events.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.