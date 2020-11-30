Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 11 between Dennis McLawhorn Road and Old Snow Hill Road reopened around 2 a.m., according to Ayden police.

PREVIOUS STORY

The Ayden Police Department is investigating a 4-vehicle crash that injured 2 and brought down a set of traffic lights.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hwy 11 and 3rd Street in Ayden. Traffic is being redirected between Dennis McLawhorn Road and Old Snow Hill Roads.

NCDOT is leading the repair effort and says it will last until at least Monday morning.

Four cars were involved in the crash, according to police.

Ayden Fire and Rescue Corporal Best says the crash was caused by a vehicle turning across traffic from the wrong lane. No charges have been given so far, but the investigation is ongoing.

Ayden Fire Rescue said two people were injured and taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

