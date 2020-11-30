Annual Christmas Homes Tour going virtual

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving has come and gone, which means its time to start looking ahead to the holiday season.

The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 19th annual Christmas Homes Tour is happening virtually this year. The tour will include a one-hour video featuring four decorated homes. The video can be viewed anytime between 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 5.

Tickets cost $25 and all proceeds benefit the Community Crossroads Center. Once a ticket is purchased, an e-mail will be sent to the ticket holder with a link to view the tour.

You can purchase a ticket online.

