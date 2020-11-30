Advertisement

ACC schedule shuffle sets up Miami-Duke football game

Miami at Duke Football
Miami at Duke Football(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Atlantic Coast Conference shuffled its football schedule, calling off Florida State’s game at Duke on Saturday and sending Miami to play the Blue Devils instead.

The Hurricanes were scheduled to come back from a two-week pause because of COVID-19 issues at Wake Forest. But that game was postponed because of virus problems with Wake Forest’s program.

The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 ACC) and Blue Devils (2-7, 1-7 ACC) will play at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5 with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

For Florida State, this will be its third consecutive game to be called off. The Seminoles’ previous two games against Clemson and Virginia were postponed on game-day morning.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work to bridge gap
Wallace police investigating fatal shooting
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Warm, wet and windy Monday; Cold air follows
Alex Richard Meadows, arrested for breaking into someone's home.
Man charged with felony larceny, accused of breaking into home

Latest News

North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players during the first half against...
NC State cancels game Monday against William & Mary due to COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward moves the ball...
Hornets acquire Gordon Hayward, 2 draft picks from Celtics
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble...
Beebe amends for fumble with TD as Vikes top Panthers 28-27
SMU at ECU Football
East Carolina scores 45 points in 1st half, beats SMU, 52-38