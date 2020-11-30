ACC schedule shuffle sets up Miami-Duke football game

The Atlantic Coast Conference shuffled its football schedule, calling off Florida State’s game at Duke on Saturday and sending Miami to play the Blue Devils instead.

The Hurricanes were scheduled to come back from a two-week pause because of COVID-19 issues at Wake Forest. But that game was postponed because of virus problems with Wake Forest’s program.

The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 ACC) and Blue Devils (2-7, 1-7 ACC) will play at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5 with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

For Florida State, this will be its third consecutive game to be called off. The Seminoles’ previous two games against Clemson and Virginia were postponed on game-day morning.

