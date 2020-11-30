Advertisement

15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in North Carolina campground fire

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(KWQC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (AP) - A campground fire in North Carolina has killed a 15-year-old boy and injured his brother.

The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Blake Lantz died in the blaze at the Ela Campground and RV park in Bryson City Sunday night.

The fire started at one camper and spread to nine different units, destroying seven. Officials said his brother was injured as he escaped the blaze, but is expected to recover.

Lantz’s body is being sent to Chapel Hill for an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Wallace shooting
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Antwan Wright is wanted for murder by the Duplin County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Deputies identify man wanted for chicken plant parking lot murder

Latest News

The Community Crossroads in Pitt County is kick-starting the event promoting generosity.
Giving Tuesday kicks off in Greenville
Stockings stuffed and sent overseas to troops.
Packs for Patriots sends stockings overseas
Schools ask families to stay vigilant about COVID-19 symptoms, after Thanksgiving holiday.
Schools ask families to be vigilant about COVID Symptoms following Thanksgiving Holiday
Community Day: People Helping People at Bertie High School
Bertie County hosts community event and COVID-19 testing site as cases in state and country rise
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Winds stay breezy as the rain exits