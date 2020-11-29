Phillip’s Forecast: Seasonable Sunday then windy storms Sunday night

Sunday

The area of high pressure that kept us sunny over the second half of our Saturday will be pulling away from the East Sunday. Morning fog will burn away to partly sunny skies Sunday morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s with winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A vigorous low pressure system will race up the spine of the mountains bringing milder air to Eastern NC which will promote showers and thunderstorms. Some severe weather is possible overnight with strong gusty winds and even an isolated tornado. The coastal areas have the greatest chance for lightning and thunder. A Wind Advisory and Gale Warning are in effect from late tonight into Monday for the Outer Banks and coastal waters.

Monday

The heaviest rain of the week will arrive early Monday morning and taper off through the day. Highs will still reach the low 70s, but few will notice as 1 to 2 inches of rain come down in a 24 hour period. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected in the early morning. The threat for severe storms will end by midday. The whole system will pull away from the region late Monday night, leaving us with strong winds and clearing skies by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday & Wednesday

The rain of Monday will be long gone, but the effects of the low pressure system will still be felt across the state. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and with a strong breeze out of the northwest making it feel colder. Overnight lows will drop below freezing, reaching the upper 20s Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.