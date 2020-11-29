Advertisement

Wallace police investigating fatal shooting

Police work to bridge gap
(WECT)
By Hannah Jeffries and Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - According to Wallace Police Department, one person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting Saturday night.

They say the shooting was at the American Legion at the intersection of Teachey Rd. and Southerland St., which was rented out for a private party to those involved in the shooting.

There is no word on the condition of those who were injured.

Wallace police are asking for your help identifying those involved.

If you have any information contact the Wallace Police Department at (910) 285-2126, or send them a message on Facebook.

Police say the scene is no longer active but the investigation is ongoing.

“The crime scene has now been released and road closures have been opened back up. The investigation is on going and we are being assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation. We will update you here as more information develops. Please contact us with any information you have.”

Wallace Police Department

According to the post, Duplin and Pender County Sheriff’s Offices, Magnolia, Rose Hill, and Beulaville Police Departments, NC State Highway Patrol, Duplin County EMS and Wallace Fire were on the scene.

Wallace Shooting update
Wallace Shooting update(Wallace Shooting update)

