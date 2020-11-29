Advertisement

New Bern police investigating pedestrian-involved crash

Around 5:30 p.m. on November 28, New Bern police responded to a pedestrian-involved crash at...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Around 5:30 p.m. on November 28, New Bern police responded to a pedestrian-involved crash at the intersection of Broad and Craven streets.

They identified the pedestrian as Robert Peele, 70, of Hubert. Police say he was struck by a Chrysler Town and Country driven by 69-year-old Sally Baird of New Bern.

Peele was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville to be treated for his injuries. His condition has not been released.

The wreck is still under investigation. If you can offer any information, call New Bern police officer A. Williams at (252) 672-4272.

