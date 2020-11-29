Advertisement

Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete

According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault around 9:00 p.m. Friday to Carr Farm Road in Macclesfield.(WITN)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man suspected to have assaulted a family with a machete.

According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault around 9:00 p.m. Friday to Carr Farm Road in Macclesfield.

Deputies say the suspect had waited behind the victim’s residence and attacked the homeowner with a machete when they came outside.

ECSO says the homeowner fought the suspect while family members shot back and called 911.

The suspect fled and drove down US 258 toward Tarboro, according to ECSO.

Deputy A. Lewis identified a vehicle of interest and arrested Carlos Antonio Washington, 36, of Tarboro on a charge of attempted first degree murder.

Washington is in the ECSO Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond. More charges may be brought after cnsultation with the district attorney.

Edgecombe County EMS says the machete-wielding suspect’s victim had minor injuries.

