Local shops encourage community support on Small Business Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Small Business Saturday, local stores and shops say supporting them is important, especially this year.

“Small businesses really took a big hit this year,” said Susan Bucci, owner of the Greenville pottery studio, The Painted Peacock. “Being forced to close...it’s just been a rough year.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve had to change their operation, building a new website and offering their first ever pottery to-go kit.

“Almost aspect of our business has changed pretty drastically over the past couple months,” explained Bucci.

Not far away, clothing store From Marfa also had to shake things up.

“It was scary,” said their assistant store manager, Giavanna Perdue. “You never know how people are going to respond to that.”

In addition to their now-open storefront, she said they have ramped up their online presence and started bringing in styles that fit the quarantine lifestyle.

“People aren’t wearing these dresses so, comfy sweatsuits and cozy socks,” Perdue laughed.

Both businesses said ahead of this holiday season, they hope you’ll consider shopping local.

“If you truly love to shop at these small businesses, these small restaurants, these eateries, these breweries...you have to support us,” said Perdue.

